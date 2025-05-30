Watch CBS News
Traffic backed up, part of Route 1 shut down after bus caught fire in Chester County, Pennsylvania

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbiel
Part of route 1 is shutdown after a bus fire in Chester County
Part of route 1 is shutdown after a bus fire in Chester County 00:23

Route 1 northbound is currently shut down after a bus caught fire near Route 796 in Penn Township, Pennsylvania.

Chester County dispatch said the bus was evacuated and traffic is backed up in the area.

Everyone got off the bus and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Chopper 3 was in the area Friday evening. There is heavy damage to the bus.

lns-penn-twp-bus-fire-accident-chester-county-053025-frame-72896.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

It's recommended to find a detour as emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

