Traffic backed up, part of Route 1 shut down after bus caught fire in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Part of route 1 is shutdown after a bus fire in Chester County

Part of route 1 is shutdown after a bus fire in Chester County

Part of route 1 is shutdown after a bus fire in Chester County

Route 1 northbound is currently shut down after a bus caught fire near Route 796 in Penn Township, Pennsylvania.

Chester County dispatch said the bus was evacuated and traffic is backed up in the area.

Everyone got off the bus and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Chopper 3 was in the area Friday evening. There is heavy damage to the bus.

CBS News Philadelphia.

It's recommended to find a detour as emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.