Man in stolen U-Haul crashes into several vehicles, leads police on multiple chases in Pennsylvania

A 38-year-old man who stole a U-Haul truck Tuesday was arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, police said.

Ryan Laskowski, of Bristol Township, was charged with felony offenses of fleeing and eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and other motor vehicle charges, according to police.

The Bensalem Police Department said officers were called at about 8:30 a.m. for the report of a stolen U-Haul truck that struck a driver and fled on Interstate 95. Police allege that was just the start of Laskowski crashing into multiple vehicles throughout Bucks County Tuesday.

Later in the day, police said that Laskowski returned to the area of the crash and struck a Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicle and other drivers.

Pennsylvania State Police then chased Laskowski, and police said he intentionally struck a Bensalem Police Department patrol unit, a fence and a fire hydrant near the Acme on Bristol Road.

Laskowski was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Bristol Road and Grandview Avenue after crashing into another vehicle, according to police. The people inside the vehicle and Laskowski each sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Laskowski is currently being held as a prisoner at the hospital. Police said he will be arraigned on the charges in Bristol Township once he's released.