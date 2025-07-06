Bryson Stott homers amid slump to help Phillies get win as Zack Wheeler dominates

Bryson Stott doesn't need anyone to tell him he's struggling. The numbers speak for themselves.

Even though the averages stare at the Phillies' second baseman straight in the face on a daily basis, he's not feeling sorry for himself. When Stott does get the opportunity to come through for his team, he wants to deliver.

"It's been tough the last couple weeks," Stott said. "Just because it gets tough doesn't mean you stop working, or stop being competitive. I'm gonna put in as many good at bats as I can."

The Phillies' offense was in the midst of wasting the best Zack Wheeler start since he signed with the Phillies in 2020. Wheeler allowed just one hit through eight innings — a solo home run to Austin Hays, the lone blemish — yet was stuck in a 1-1 stalemate in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Waiting to go out in the ninth inning, Wheeler was hoping for the shot at the complete game. The Phillies had to do their part and score a run.

With a runner on first base, enter Stott. The same player who was 2 for his last 21, including a 1 for 11 start to July.

Stott blasted a home run that hit the right field scoreboard, propelling the Phillies to victory over the Reds and giving them the series win. The home run was massive because it set Wheeler up to complete the one-hitter, but also for a Phillies second baseman who has struggled to hit for the majority of the season.

"He comes in. He's the same guy. That's the key to success, right? He comes in and he keeps working," said Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who was named to his third All-Star team on Sunday along with Wheeler. "That's the biggest thing. He keeps working in the cage and works on getting where he needs to be."

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 6: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. Heather Barry / Getty Images

Stott entered Sunday's game hitting .204 with a .538 OPS since May 1. The average actually dipped to .203 prior to the home run, as Stott would have ranked 251st out of 275 hitters since that date amongst hitters with 100-plus at bats.

To say Stott is struggling at the plate would be an understatement. He provides significantly more value to the Phillies than his bat.

"The biggest thing is him realizing and everyone realizing how valuable of a player that he is to us," Schwarber said. "Not everything falls down to an offensive hand. What he does on a daily basis when he's out on the field and he's making plays for the guys. That's what he does. That's great. That's baseball.

"There's gonna be times that you go through times that you feel like you're struggling offensively, but that's why there are different facets of the game that you're able to kind of pick up the slack somewhere else. He's great at defense, he's a great baserunner. Things like that, especially when he's on the bench and cheering on the boys. I think that's another facet (of it)."

The Phillies have Stott's back. He's not going anywhere and not vacating second base, even if he isn't getting the opportunities against left-handed pitching like he used to. When Stott is in the lineup, he's shown where he's an asset to the organization.

Sunday's home run may sound cliché, but that hit could go a long way toward turning around Stott's season.

On brand for Stott, he was thinking about Wheeler and getting him the victory he deserved. That's the player the Phillies see every day in the clubhouse.

"We wanted him to finish the game, get him in line for the win," Stott said. "So it was pretty special."