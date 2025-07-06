Could Phillies ace Zack Wheeler start in the 2025 All-Star Game?

Rob Thomson knows the value of having one of his players start an All-Star Game. It's been a common theme for the Phillies over the last few years.

Starting an All-Star Game is conducive to winning, which the Phillies have done aplenty in the Thomson era. The Phillies won't have any position players starting for the National League this season, but there's an excellent chance the ace of the staff could be taking the ball in the top of the first inning in his home state of Georgia next week.

Zack Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Heading into Sunday's start against the Reds, Wheeler has a 2.27 ERA in 17 starts, with 136 strikeouts to 25 walks in 107 innings. He's first in the National League in strikeouts and second in ERA amongst pitchers that have thrown 100+ innings (Paul Skenes is first at 2.03).

Both Wheeler and Skenes are more than deserving to start the game. If Thomson were managing the game (Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is), Wheeler would get the nod.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 25: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 25, 2025 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

"I think I'd – in this game, because they'd have very similar first halves – I'd give my guy the first shot -- just to be transparent," Thomson said. "Both have been great, just put it that way."

Wheeler has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball since signing with the Phillies in 2020. He's first in innings pitched (936.1), second in strikeouts (1,035), first in WHIP (1.017), first in FIP (2.91), and second in ERA+ (147) amongst pitchers that have thrown 600+ innings.

Wheeler is going to be selected for his third All-Star Game, but his first start should also be on the docket.

Bryce Harper's wrist

Heading to Sunday's game, Harper has played in four games since returning from the injured list with a wrist injury. The Phillies' first baseman has hit .214 with a .567 OPS, and all three of his hits have been singles.

"Every time I ask him, he says he's healthy," Thomson said. "Now it's just a matter of getting his timing back, his balance. These two guys we just faced (Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo) are pretty good, so I kinda just threw them out the window.

"We'll check in after today and see how it's feeling, how it looks."

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 2: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after flying out in the bottom of the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during game one of the doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on July 2, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Padres defeated the Phillies 6-4. / Getty Images

Harper only missed the second game of a doubleheader since returning, and that was because the Phillies were cautious with the second day back from the wrist injury (and there was a rainout in between the game Harper returned and the doubleheader).

Because Harper returned immediately, he didn't go through a rehab assignment. The Phillies treated this week as that de facto assignment.

"Even if they feel good the first couple days, some fatigue will set in because they haven't played every day," Thomson said. "Then you see kind of a dip every day, but that's normal. I take it as going through the rehab process."

Bryson Stott's struggles

Stott has been struggling to make a consistent contract throughout the season, as he's hitting .204 with a .538 OPS since May 1. For the season, Stott is hitting .236 with a .633 OPS, as he's a career .252 hitter with a .685 OPS.

There is no elbow injury like last season, so Stott is healthy.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 27: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kathryn Skeean/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"He's getting a little loopy again," Thomson said on Stott's swing. "He's gotta stay above the ball, hit line drives and use the field. Every once in a while, he gets into this habit and works through it. I'm confident he will again."