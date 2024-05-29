Teen facing murder charges after crash kills motorcyclist in Philadelphia, DA says

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old is facing 11 charges, including third-degree murder, after he was driving the stolen vehicle that struck and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Bryce Neely was driving the stolen car that hit and killed 55-year-old Wilberto Casillas on North Front Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci said in a news conference Wednesday. Neely has been charged with eight felonies, including homicide by vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer and theft.

The cases of other teens who were in the car at the time of the crash are in juvenile court, Krasner said, which means he cannot reveal information about them. Neely's case is in adult court because it involves a homicide, Krasner said.

Krasner said he has been in touch with members of Casillas' family, who are "devastated."

Family remembers Casillas: "To know him is to have a family"

Friends and family gathered Wednesday to pick up the pieces after the crash that police say killed Casillas. Police said he was riding a Harvey Davidson motorcycle on Hunting Park Avenue when he was struck by the stolen car.

"So many people, so many people are going to miss him," family friend Emerald Martez said.

Police chased the teens and took all of them into custody.

"It was crazy the way it happened," Casillas' sister Maria Torres said. "Nobody was expecting that."

It's an unexpected loss for those who knew Casillas, who leaves behind grandchildren and five children.

"He was a husband, a father, grandfather," Torres said. "He was an uncle, a brother."

Torres said Casillas was passionate about motorcycles.

He owned his own auto shop and garage less than a mile away from the crash, but she said his main focus was always his family.

"These teenagers don't know the mistake they make when they do reckless stuff," Torres said. "They just didn't hurt or kill one person. They killed a whole family."

In the midst of the left-over debris at the scene, his necklace was found, allowing his family to have something to remember him by.

"To know him is to have a family," Martez said.