5 juveniles in custody after crash kills 1 motorcycle rider in Feltonville section of Philadelphia, police say

Stolen car struck and killed motorcyclist in Philadelphia's Feltonville section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five juveniles are in custody after a person riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash involved a stolen car that was fleeing police, Philadelphia police said. All five people inside the car were taken into police custody.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the 4200 block of North Front Street, according to police.

The identity of the person who was killed is not known at this time.