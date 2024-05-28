5 juveniles in custody after crash kills 1 motorcycle rider in Feltonville section of Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five juveniles are in custody after a person riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia Tuesday evening, police said.
The crash involved a stolen car that was fleeing police, Philadelphia police said. All five people inside the car were taken into police custody.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the 4200 block of North Front Street, according to police.
The identity of the person who was killed is not known at this time.