Phillies' Bryce Harper could return vs. Dodgers Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper could make his return to the Phillies' lineup Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Sunday before the team's series finale against the Houston Astros that if Harper is cleared by doctors Monday, he's expected to return to the lineup as the team's DH vs. the Dodgers Tuesday night.

The Phillies expected Harper, who had Tommy John surgery last November, to be back sometime around the All-Star Break. But, if he returns Tuesday night, he would beat that estimation by a considerable amount of time.

Tuesday would be 160 days following the surgery on Harper's elbow.

Harper has recently ramped up his rehab over the past few weeks as he's been trying to rejoin the Phillies' lineup. He's faced live pitching and been seen sliding during pregame warm-ups.

Like the end of last season, Harper wouldn't be out in the field throwing just yet.

But, the two-time NL MVP has recently been learning on how to play first base with the Phillies hoping he can return back to the field faster than playing the outfield.

The Phillies started off the season slow, but they've been red-hot as of late.

The Phillies have won 10 of their last 13 games and are 15-13, 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.