Phillies' Bryce Harper learning to play first base for 2023 season: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is making an attempt to move to the infield.

Harper, who is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is currently learning how to play first base for the 2023 season, according to a report from The Athletic.

News: Bryce Harper is going to learn first base. He went to the Phillies with the idea earlier this month. It won’t change his timeline for returning as a DH. But it might get him back in the field sooner this season. The details: https://t.co/GsL3ih0MiC — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 13, 2023

The Phillies reportedly initiated the plan for Harper to learn the position this week. The team believes moving Harper to first base would allow him to return to the field faster than playing in the outfield.

The plan doesn't affect his timetable to return to the Phillies' lineup as a designated hitter, according to The Athletic.

There still isn't a specific date of when Harper will return to the Phillies' lineup, even though manager Rob Thomson said on 94WIP Wednesday he has an idea of when the NLCS MVP will return.

Harper has recently been taking batting practice, but sliding remains the biggest concern because of Harper's surgically repaired right elbow.

The Phillies initially said they expect Harper to return by the All-Star break but placed him on the 10-day injured list, not the 60-day.

The move of potentially inserting Harper at first base comes after the Phillies likely lost Rhys Hoskins for the season due to an ACL tear, even though he remains hopeful about coming back, and Darick Hall being out for at least two months after having surgery on an injured right thumb.

Darick Hall underwent successful right thumb ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) repair with augmentation surgery with Dr. Pedro Beredjiklian in Philadelphia, Pa., this morning. Timetable for return is approximately two months. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 12, 2023

The Athletic noted that if Harper successfully moves to first base, it would allow the Phillies more flexibility to search for potential upgrades at the trade deadline. It would also allow the Phillies to slide Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos into the DH spot.

According to The Athletic, Harper has only made two career appearances at first base. He played third baseman and catcher when he was younger.

The Phillies lost, 3-2, Wednesday to the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park in extra innings. They currently sit in fourth place of the NL East at 4-8, only a half game ahead of the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies will hope to end their two-game losing streak Thursday night vs. the Cincinnati Reds.