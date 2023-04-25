Video shows Phillies' Bryce Harper sliding as rehab continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryce Harper has recently been ramping up his rehab as he hopes to return to the Phillies' lineup in May.

Sliding is one of the biggest hurdles in Harper being cleared to return to DH, and video Tuesday before the Phillies' game vs. the Seattle Mariners showed the two-time NL MVP rounding the bases and sliding into third base.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said they're trying get Harper in the habit of sliding feet-first because he'll usually slide head-first.

"He usually slides head-first, so that's what we're trying to stay away from or that's what we're concerned about because his instincts will take over," Thomson said. "You can tell him all you want to slide feet-first, but once you get into the game and the game is one the line he's going to slide head-first to win the game, so we just want to make sure if he slides head-first, runs into a player, runs into a base that, that thing is not going to come apart."

There's optimism that Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery last November, will be able to return in May if he's cleared in his scheduled checkup early next month.

Recently, Harper has taken batting practice during his rehab process. He went against minor leaguer Jeff Hoffman and Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez within the past month.

Harper saw 16 pitches, and he hit a fly to center, grounded to second base, fouled three pitches and swung and missed three times against Suarez.

Thomson said earlier this month he wasn't surprised at Harper's pace that should have him back with the Phillies well before the All-Star break.

"He's a quick healer, he always has been," Thomson said. "He works extremely hard. I think (it's) the combination of the two, and he's staying right on what the doctors and trainers are telling him. I think the combination of all that just kind of sped up the recovery process a little bit."

Harper is starting the fifth season of a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies. He hasn't played right field since last April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season.

He will return as the DH, but continued his work at first base, where the Phillies have used Alec Bohm and Kody Clemens with Rhys Hoskins out with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Thomson said earlier in April it was still too early to determine where Harper would hit in the lineup.

"Once we get there, then we'll figure out where we go," Thomson said.