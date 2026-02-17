Bruce Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour coming to Philadelphia in May

The Boss is coming back to Philadelphia and bringing the E Street Band with him.

Bruce Springsteen announced his 2026 U.S. "The Land of Hope and Dreams" tour will stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on May 8. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. with a four-ticket limit for reserved seats and a two-ticket limit for floor tickets.

The New Jersey-bred rock icon will play 18 cities and 20 shows in the spring.

The tour begins on March 13 in Minneapolis, where he last performed in the aftermath of the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents during a benefit concert for their families. The surprise appearance came two days after he released the protest song "Streets of Minneapolis."

"We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.," Springsteen said in the announcement. "Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion."

Springsteen fans in the Delaware Valley who can't make the Philadelphia show will have other opportunities to see them on the tour.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will play in Newark, New Jersey, on April 20, three shows in New York — May 5 in Belmont, May 11 and May 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and May 14 in Brooklyn — Pittsburgh on May 19 and Boston on May 24.

The tour ends in Washington, D.C., on May 27. Tickets go on sale for some shows on different dates than the Philly show — ticket info is available on Springsteen's website.