Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band returning to Pittsburgh as part of new U.S. tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena on May 19, 2026, as part of a new U.S. tour launching this spring.

Springsteen and the band will kick off the "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour" on March 31 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The 20-date run includes 19 arena shows nationwide, followed by a final outdoor performance on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

In a statement announcing the tour, Springsteen framed the shows as both a celebration and a call to action.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming!" Springsteen said. "We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome."

The upcoming U.S. dates mark Springsteen and the band's first North American performances since 2024. In spring 2025, they played to more than 700,000 fans across Europe on the "Land of Hope and Dreams Tour" and released the "Land of Hope and Dreams" EP, recorded on opening night in Manchester, England.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 20, at noon ET. More information can be found here.