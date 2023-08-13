Bruce Springsteen exhibit in Montgomery County honors "The Boss" ahead of Philadelphia shows

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) -- Bruce Springsteen, also known as "The Boss," is coming to perform two shows in Philadelphia. Ahead of his big concerts, there is a tribute to the legendary singer in Montgomery County.

An exhibit called "50 Years of Bruce Springsteen Music Celebration," just opened at Coll's Custom Framing and Gallery in Conshohocken.

It features fine art photographs, rare posters and autographed memorabilia, along with gold and platinum records from some of the most memorable points in Springsteen's career.

The exhibition runs through September 2. In the meantime, "The Boss" will be rocking out at Citizens Bank Park on both Wednesday and Friday nights.

Tickets are still available.