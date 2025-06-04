Football player paralyzed after he was shot outside Brooklyn Park home
A Brooklyn Park football player's dreams were cut short last week when he was shot outside his family's home.
According to a GoFundMe post, Michael Blidi Jr. is paralyzed from the knees down. He had recently received a full scholarship to play football at Iowa Central Community College, after spending his first year at Stonehill College in Massachusetts.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Garwood Road. He was standing outside on the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped. A suspect got out of the car, fired a single shot and hit Blidi in the abdomen. Police say the suspect fled the scene.
According to CBS 21, Blidi graduated from Milton Hershey High School, a private school in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Brooklyn Park police say the shooting is under investigation.