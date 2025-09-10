Broad Street speed cameras ready to go; city leaders will reveal today when tickets will be issued

Philadelphia leaders will officially launch a speed camera program along Broad Street Wednesday afternoon to make the critical roadway, which is considered one of the city's busiest and most dangerous roads, safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The cameras, which are located at 15 intersections from the edge of Cheltenham Township to South Philadelphia, will go live Monday. There is expected to be a grace period during the first 60 days of the program, where violators who drive 11 mph over the posted speed limit will receive a warning.

After that grace period, speeding drivers will receive a fine of up to $150.

City leaders are expected to announce the exact date for when tickets will be issued during a 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority hopes the new cameras will have a similar impact as the speed cameras installed along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Since the cameras' installation in 2020, the PPA said speeding violations were down 95% and pedestrian crashes were down by 50% along the Boulevard.

Those reductions made Broad Street the deadliest street in Philadelphia, according to the city's latest Vision Zero report.