Chance of showers during Broad Street Run in Philadelphia on Sunday. Here's the weather forecast.

Severe storms rolled through the area Saturday evening, with a few warnings, including the Philadelphia area.

There were several reports of gusty winds and pea-to-marble-sized hail.

Flash flooding was a big problem in Germantown, with over 2" of rain, and reports of entire blocks under water. The flooding should subside by Sunday morning, but additional rain throughout the day could create more issues, so be very careful.

By Sunday, the severe threat will have ended, but there will still be a chance of rain.

Chance of showers during Broad Street Run on Sunday

Running in the Broad Street Run?

The weather looks a little better than it did a few days ago. A sprinkle is possible in the morning, but a better chance of showers arrives later in the morning and afternoon.

It will be a mild run with temperatures in the low to mid-60s under cloudy skies with a south wind 10-15 mph and isolated gusts to 20 mph.

Since it is May 4...May the Fourth Be With You! (Nod to the Star Wars fans.)

Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s.

The week ahead will remain unsettled with a chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday and again on Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Scattered showers. High of 72, low of 64.

Monday: Rain, few showers. High 71, low 61.

Tuesday: Rain & storms. High 76, low 60.

Wednesday: Break from the rain. High 75, low 56.

Thursday: Few PM showers. High of 75, low of 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 68, low of 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 75, low of 49.

