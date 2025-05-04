Anticipation builds for 2025 Broad Street Run as runners picked up their bibs in Philadelphia

Barricades, bleachers and Broad Street Run signage could be seen in South Philadelphia as the anticipation builds for Sunday's big race.

While crews made their final preparations, so were the runners who spent part of their day picking up their bibs at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"Got my number. I'm ready for tomorrow," said John Germer.

Janet and Caitlyn Serafin are also ready to go.

"I'm so excited," Caitlyn said.

The mother and daughter duo will be running in the race for the first time together. And they said it's a moment they will cherish.

"And it's something special I get to do with my mom. Not every person I know my age has a mother that can run 10 miles. This is crazy. I love it. I love that I push her and she's able to be pushed," Caitlyn said.

Janet added, "Anything I can do, to do, to support her. I am so incredibly proud."

Sunday will also mark John Germer's eighth Broad Street Run.

"This is probably my favorite race to do," he said.

At 56 years old, Germer is proving that age is nothing but a number.

"I can still do it. I'll be hurting a couple of days, but I can still do it and it's great to still be able to do it," Germer said.

It's a race these runners look forward to every year. And for them, Sunday can't come soon enough.