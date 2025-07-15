Watch CBS News
Attempted robbery of armored truck in Northeast Philadelphia could be linked to other robberies, sources say

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an armed Brinks truck in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The attempted heist happened in the 8200 block of Castor Avenue around 11:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police preliminarily believe a guard likely fired shots during the attempted robbery.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on Castor Avenue.

brinks-truck.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area. No arrests have been made.

It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire. Police are currently checking nearby hospitals for possible shooting patients.

This was at least the fourth robbery of an armored truck in the city over the last month. Police said the first truck was hit for $3 million. PPD sources said they're looking at these as a potential pattern.

The PPD and the FBI Task Force are collaborating on the investigation.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Holden, Rory Hardenstine and Dan Snyder contributed to this report.

