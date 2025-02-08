Breezy with morning clouds, partly cloudy skies on Super Bowl Sunday in Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

Winter weather advisory expires, great weather ahead for Super Sunday in Philadelphia

A brief winter storm continues to move through the area with rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow.

The winter impacts stay north of the city while freezing rain will change to rain by morning in Philadelphia, making roads wet, instead of icy like they are overnight.

Here's the timing and breakdown of what you will see:

11 p.m. to 3 a.m.: All areas change to rain except the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, Berks, Upper Bucks and Upper Montgomery counties where snow changes to patchy freezing rain.

3 - 6 a.m.: All precipitation is finished.

Some sun returns Sunday late morning through early afternoon.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the skies clear to partly cloudy and highs will reach the low 40s with a gusty northwest wind.

NEXT Weather Alert in the Philadelphia area for next week

Monday will also be dry with partly sunny skies. It is the calm before storm #2.

Tuesday evening and Wednesday a winter storm will cross the region and accumulating snow is likely. There will be a sharp cutoff in the snow with the least north and west of Philly and the highest totals south and east of Philly. This storm will NOT produce a lot of snow for the city; areas like Baltimore and Washington, D.C. will have a better chance at more significant accumulations.

Thursday storm #3 arrives with a wintry mix changing to rain. This will be a mostly rain event.

Friday looks partly cloudy and dry at this point.

Saturday and Sunday storm #4 arrives with a wintry mix and rain.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 43, low 30.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 40, low 28.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm snow mix. High 35, low 25.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm mix. High 33, low 28.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain. High 47, low 31.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 37, low 26.

Saturday: Wintery mix. High 38, low 27.

