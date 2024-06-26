Brandon Marsh powers Philadelphia Phillies past Detroit Tigers; Spencer Turnbull injured in win

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Marsh had four hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday to take two out of three games.

Marsh singled in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single and got another base hit in the eighth.

Phillies starter Spencer Turnbull, facing the Tigers for the first time after spending five seasons with them, allowed one run in three innings before leaving with right shoulder soreness. He was replaced by another former Tigers player, Gregory Soto.

Jose Ruiz (2-1), the second of six relievers for Philadelphia, got the win with a perfect fifth.

Keider Montero (0-2) entered the game for Detroit in the fourth inning and allowed five runs on five hits and three walks. The Tigers are 4-8 in their last 12 games, getting held to two runs or fewer nine times, including an 8-1 loss to the Phillies in the series opener.

Nick Castellanos, who spent his first seven seasons in the majors with Detroit, gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first before former Philadelphia player Matt Vierling tied it with a homer off Turnbull.

After Tyler Holton and Will Vest got through a combined three innings, Montero came in for the fourth. He walked Bryson Stott before Brandon Marsh made it 3-1 with a homer to left.

Montero retired the first two batters in the fifth, but then Castellanos singled, Stott doubled and Marsh hit a two-run single to give Philadelphia a 5-1 lead.

David Dahl added a sacrifice fly in the eighth before Vierling doubled and scored in the ninth.

Up next

Phillies: Return home for a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. RHP Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.73) is scheduled to start Thursday against LHP Trevor Rogers (1-8, 4.90).

Tigers: Travel to Los Angeles for four games against the Angels. RHP Jack Flaherty (5-4, 2.92) is expected to start on Thursday.