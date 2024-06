Barstool's Dave Portnoy bets $200,000 on Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is betting the Philadelphia Phillies will raise the MLB Commissioner's Trophy come October. Portnoy recently posted on X that he placed a $200,000 bet on Philadelphia to win the 2024 World Series. If he wagers right, Portnoy is looking at a $1.4 million payout.