Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh reinstated to 26-man roster after hamstring strain

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being out for a hamstring strain, the team announced. Marsh is set to take centerfield in Philadelphia's game against the Diamondbacks Saturday night.

The 27-year-old outfielder's return from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley was announced hours before the Phillies' second game of the weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To free up a spot for Marsh on the 26-man roster, the Phillies optioned outfielder Cal Stevenson to Lehigh Valley following the team's game Friday night. Stevenson appeared in five games for the Phillies in 2025 and in eight at-bats, recorded a .250 batting average.

Philadelphia Phillies v. St. Louis Cardinals
ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 12: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies returns to the dugout during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri. Ali Overstreet/MLB Photos via Getty Images

While on a rehab assignment, Marsh appeared in six games with Lehigh Valley and posted a .300/.400/.450 slash line (.850 OPS) in 25 plate appearances, went 6-for-20 with one home run, six RBI, four walks to eight strikeouts, plus two stolen bases. The Georgia native made five starts in center field and one as designated hitter, according to an announcement from Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball operations.

Marsh was acquired by the Phillies from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Logan O'Hoppe back on Aug. 2, 2022.

Looking ahead to Saturday night's game, the Diamondbacks will send RHP Brandon Pfaadt to the mound to face RHP Aaron Nola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Phillies starting lineup against Diamondbacks

2B: Bryson Stott

SS: Trea Turner

1B: Bryce Harper

DH: Kyle Schwarber

RF: Nick Castellanos

LF: Max Kepler

C: J.T. Realmuto

3B: Alec Bohm

CF: Brandon Marsh

P: Aaron Nola

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

