Could Brandon Graham play for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX? Birds announce practice window is open

Four days after the Eagles dropped 55 points on the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game, the Birds released some good news about No. 55: defensive end Brandon Graham.

Graham went down in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, suffering a triceps tear. He said he would miss the rest of the regular season and most of the playoffs but might be able to return to the Super Bowl if the Eagles made it.

In case you weren't near Philadelphia's Broad Street on Sunday: the Eagles did make it.

Now the good news: the Birds announced Thursday they opened the 21-day practice window for Graham (and tight end CJ Uzomah).

That means the team can start evaluating the progress Graham has made on the injury since being placed on the injured reserve after the Nov. 12 game.

In the locker room after the title game blowout, CBS News Philadelphia's Alicia Roberts asked Graham how he was feeling and if he might return for Super Bowl LIX.

"It feels good, you know, we've been working every day," Graham said while cautioning that he didn't want to get ahead of himself. "I don't want to speak ahead, it's just more of like taking it day by day."

Graham achieved a strip sack and forced fumble on Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, a pivotal play that halted the Patriots' chance to march down the field on a game-winning drive.