New Montgomery County fire station to honor State Trooper Branden Sisca

New Montgomery County fire station to honor state trooper killed in the line of duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new fire station is being built in Montgomery County in honor of fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.

Sisca was killed in the line of duty last year after he, another trooper and a pedestrian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia.

The troopers were responding to calls of a man walking along the southbound lanes and were trying to take him into custody when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men.

Sisca was chief of the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company.

The new facility has been in the works for about two years and will help crews better serve the community, which is something those who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony said Sisca strived for.

Borough officials expect the new facility to be completed in a year.

Gov. Josh Shapiro also participated in the ceremony.