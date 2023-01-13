How fallen Trooper Branden Sisca's widow turned heartbreak to hope for others

How Branden Sisca's widow is turning heartbreak to hope for others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been nine months since two Pennsylvania State troopers were killed in the line of duty.

On March 21, 2022, Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack responded to a pedestrian walking along Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia when they were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Sisca's wife was expecting the birth of their daughter at the time of his death, and for the first time, CBS Philadelphia is hearing from his widow.

"It doesn't get easier," Brittany Sisca said. "You just get stronger."

In an exclusive interview, Brittany Sisca said the last nine months have been anything but easy.

"We've had so much support through the county, through the state, through just our local community itself," she said, "and we want to be there for others who had a spouse or family sacrifice it all like we have."

Branden Sisca was also the chief of the Trappe Fire Company.

The couple's daughter Brynn was born three months after his death.

"I think he was going to be the ultimate girl dad," Brittany Sisca said.

In honor of her husband, Sisca and Branden's best friend, Trooper Ross Greenwood, are spearheading the launch of the Trooper Branden Sisca Foundation.

"We're excited to be able to give back to the community that has supported Brynn and me through the hardest of times," Sisca said.

The foundation will support the families of fallen first responders and raise awareness to help law enforcement officers get home safely.

"Please don't drink and drive," Sisca said. "There's no excuse at this point."

"Every day we're dealing with, across the country, a first responder, a tow truck driver, is killed in the line of duty because someone didn't move over," Greenwood said.

The nonprofit will also provide an annual scholarship to a student committed to public service at Perkiomen Valley High School.

Cyndi Moss is the principal.

"It's really good to see his name will go on and he won't be forgotten," Moss said.

Sisca says she's grateful for the love and support of the community to keep her husband's legacy alive.

The Trooper Branden Sisca Foundation is hosting two fundraising events soon.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, there will be a free spin class at 6 p.m. at TORQUE Spin, Barre, & TRX Studio, located at 328 North Lewis Road in Royersford. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation.

On Monday, June 19, there will be a golf outing at Spring Ford Country Club in Royersford.