In Brad Wanamaker, Roman Catholic hopes former NBA player will continue winning tradition

Roman Catholic High School, a basketball powerhouse known for its grit on the hardwood, introduced its new head coach Thursday in former NBA player Brad Wanamaker.

Wanamaker Roman Catholic head coach with pro experience since Billy Markward started in 1901. Wanamaker will replace 12-year head coach Chris McNesby.

Roman Catholic leads the Philadelphia Catholic League with 34 championships, winning two in the last three seasons. That's the level of success Wanamaker is expected to continue in his first head coaching job.

Wanamaker, a 2007 Roman Catholic graduate and High School Player of the Year, has 11 years of pro experience in both the NBA and overseas. At Roman, he played under legendary head coach Dennis Seddon, who won 10 championships.

"Those guys set a blueprint of success in which I hope to follow, built on passion, character and pride," Wanamaker said.

Wanamaker is receiving a flood of praise from supporters like his former head coach, now Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens, and his former high school teammates.

"We heard from alumni. We heard from friends of the program. Brian McBeth played with Brad on the '07 championship team," Roman High School President John Pendergast said. "Brad texted me this, 'Brad dunked on me so hard in a March 2007 practice that it made me quit the sport. Great hire.'"

Wanamaker says he wants to help turn Roman Catholic players into better people.

"Better men is the biggest key," Wanamaker said. "Going through adversity, perseverance and being from Philly, just that toughness."

That toughness is key to continuing Roman Catholic's winning culture, but Wanamaker wants to set up his athletes for life after basketball.

"That's one thing I want to say to the kids," Wanamaker said. "One day, that basketball is going to stop dropping. Who are you when the basketball stops dribbling?"

"One thing about Roman Catholic, we're big on men here," Sixers NBA analyst Marc Jackson said. "We're big on the human aspect of the sport. So, they hired a great, great guy who everybody loves and admires."

Wanamaker, the 17th Roman Catholic head coach, hopes his players will experience what he did in high school: a championship.