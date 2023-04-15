South Jersey community honors Deptford officer with blood drive

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler was injured in the line of duty during a pedestrian stop in March. The community held a blood drive Friday in his honor.

It was an emotional day for family and friends of Officer Shisler.

"They go through, they go through so much," family friend John Wilson said. "So that's why I'm here."

Wilson couldn't believe the news when he heard his friend's son was injured on the job last month.

"He loves his son so much. He never expected this," Wilson said. "He's trying to protect the public and he loses his leg for doing it. That's not fair. It's not fair."

He was just one of over 100 people who came out to the Almonesson Lake Fire Company to donate blood through the Red Cross.

"For them to come together to honor him in this way as he continues to fight is just a beautiful tribute to him," Sheri Ferreira said.

The American Red Cross of New Jersey says Officer Shisler is currently recovering after being shot during an altercation with a suspect on Doman Avenue.

"He receiving 70 transfusions of blood during his recovery is a fantastic thing and wouldn't have been happening if it weren't because of blood donors," Ferreira said.

Among those donating blood were Shisler's colleagues who rolled up their sleeves while in uniform.

"They're the first ones you call when you have a problem, no one else," Wilson said.

A community that's now been called upon to help others as they wait for the officer's full recovery.

"Hopefully he'll be home sooner rather than later and he can take steps to get back up to speed," blood donor Chris Concannon said.

The American Red Cross says blood donations could help save over 300 lives.