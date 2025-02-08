Philadelphia nonprofit "Black Girls Love Math" uses Super Bowl fever to make learning fun

On Saturday morning, math and Eagles mania collided inside a classroom at St. James School. Atiyah Harmon, an educator since 2002, led the class, and students confidently calculated their predictions for the Birds' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Write a number down to think how much the Eagles will win by, right? Cause we know we're winning," Harmon said.

The class is part of an eight-week "Saturday Slam" program run by the nonprofit Black Girls Love Math, which aims to show students how math is a part of everyday life — including during football season.

"How many inches are going to be in three feet?" asked Caraiah Stout, the nonprofit's special projects manager, as students worked through real-world equations.

This week's session was all about the Super Bowl. Students decoded Roman numerals, breaking down "LIX" to understand its numerical value. The class also learned scoreboard math — adding up multiples of seven to see how quickly points can stack up with field goals and touchdowns.

Nine-year-old Jaylee Singleton said the program makes weekend school worth it.

"It's really fun and encouraging, and if you don't know something, there's a bunch of people that can help you out," she said.

Stout said she loves helping students explore math in a different setting than they may typically experience in a classroom on the weekdays.

"To see young girls want to do math on the weekends is pretty cool to be around," Stout said.

Harmon, who founded the nonprofit in June of 2020 and currently serves as executive director, said she aims to foster a supportive atmosphere.

"To give them a safe space where they can feel loved and cared for and not if they got it right or wrong," Harmon said. "To give them social emotional learning and empowerment."

The nonprofit's mission is to increase the number of Black women in STEM careers, though even students interested in other fields, like 17-year-old Rihanna Manhertz, see the value in math.

"Math is really vital for any career," said Manhertz, who wants to be a lawyer. "Because you have to file taxes. You need math."

Manhertz, a 12th grader, currently serves as an intern and peer mentor with the organization.

"Being a Black woman specifically…I feel like it's really hard, and no one looks at them as being able to accomplish things," she said. "Being here, we can help each other."

Beyond numbers, students say the program builds a sense of community.

"Even though we're all different ages, sizes, and we like different things, it's like we're one big community," Singleton said.

Manhertz agreed.

"It's like a sisterhood."