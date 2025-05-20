Billie Eilish is coming back to Philadelphia this fall on another leg of "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour"
Billie Eilish is coming back to Philadelphia this fall after a sold-out tour for her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
Eilish will return to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, after announcing 23 new dates, including Philly, for the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025.
This new leg of the tour will start in Tokyo, Japan, in August and will end in San Francisco, California, in November.
The American Express presale for the U.S. tickets started on Tuesday, May 20. The general on sale will start on Thursday, May 22, at noon on her website.
Here are the Japan and U.S. dates of the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025
- Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
- Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
- Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
She performed at the Wells Fargo Center last October for her North American Tour that started in Québec and ended in Inglewood, California.
Eilish is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value, the release said. "To make this work, tickets will be nontransferable and the tour may cancel tickets posted elsewhere for more than face value," the release continued.
"Birds of a Feather," the second single, is now the most-streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade, surpassing 2.5 billion streams, making it the fastest song in history to achieve this, according to the release. The single is also the longest charting solo song by a female artist in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.
The album and songs received a total of seven Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.