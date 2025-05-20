Billie Eilish is coming back to Philadelphia this fall on another leg of "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour"

Billie Eilish is coming back to Philadelphia this fall after a sold-out tour for her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

Eilish will return to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, after announcing 23 new dates, including Philly, for the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025.

This new leg of the tour will start in Tokyo, Japan, in August and will end in San Francisco, California, in November.

The American Express presale for the U.S. tickets started on Tuesday, May 20. The general on sale will start on Thursday, May 22, at noon on her website.

Here are the Japan and U.S. dates of the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR 2025

Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

She performed at the Wells Fargo Center last October for her North American Tour that started in Québec and ended in Inglewood, California.

Eilish is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value, the release said. "To make this work, tickets will be nontransferable and the tour may cancel tickets posted elsewhere for more than face value," the release continued.

"Birds of a Feather," the second single, is now the most-streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade, surpassing 2.5 billion streams, making it the fastest song in history to achieve this, according to the release. The single is also the longest charting solo song by a female artist in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.

The album and songs received a total of seven Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.