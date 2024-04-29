Billie Eilish announces "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" dates. When is she coming to Philadelphia?

Billie Eilish bringing Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Billie Eilish has announced a world tour for her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," that will see the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer stop at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in the fall.

Eilish will bring her "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" to South Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 22-year-old singer will release her latest album in three weeks on Friday, May 17.

Where is Billie Eilish playing during the "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour?"

Eilish's tour begins in September and ends in late July 2025. The North American leg ends in December, and the tour will continue in February when Eilish heads to Australia. The European, U.K. and Ireland dates begin in late April.

Here is what her North American tour looks like.

Centre Videotron, Québec City, Québec, Sept. 29

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 1 and 2

CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 4

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Oct. 5

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 7

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, Oct. 9

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 11

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13

Madison Square Garden, New York City, Oct. 16, 17 and 18

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 2 and 3

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 6

Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 8

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Nov. 10 and 11

United Center, Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 13 and 14

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 16

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, Nov. 17

Ball Arena, Denver Colorado, Nov. 19 and 20

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 3

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington, Dec. 5 and 6

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon, Dec. 8

SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California, Dec. 10 and 11

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 13

Kia Forum, Inglewood, California, Dec. 15, 16 and 17

The international dates are available on Eilish's website.

How do I get tickets for the "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour?"

Tickets for Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will begin to go on sale Tuesday via an America Express presale. According to a news release, a presale runs through the end of the week.

A general sale for the tour opens on Friday - tickets will be available on Elish's website.