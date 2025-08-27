Horse named after Philadelphia Eagles' Big Dom wins debut race in Saratoga

Horse named Big Dom in honor of Philadelphia Eagles' security chief wins first race

In his first race ever, two-year-old Big Dom was seen flying down the Saratoga Racecourse with an undeniable connection to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Maybe Big Dom is the lucky charm, I don't know," owner Greg Tramontin said.

Or maybe it was Big Dom's jockey, Jose Ortiz, who coincidentally repped Kelly green during the race that pushed the two to victory on Saturday.

Whatever it was, one thing is for sure: the horse's name sure sounds familiar to Eagles fans.

The colt's owner got the idea for the name when his close friend, former Eagles punter Donnie Jones, introduced him to the team's chief security officer Dom DiSandro last summer.

Tramontin was in Philadelphia for a business meeting at the time. During his visit, the two met up with Big Dom at dinner.

"We spent the evening with Dom and we talked about everything from football, to Donnie's escapades and Taylor Swift and Travis and Jason Kelce," Tramontin said. "And I said if I ever get a colt, I'm going to name it Big Dom. They all laughed and thought it was funny."

But to Tramontin, it was no joke. A couple months later, he bought the horse and noticed the two had one thing in common.

"The horse itself is a big horse," Tramontin said. "That's another reason I named him Big Dom."

His size and athletic ability comes from a lineage of high performing racehorses, according to Tramontin.

"He's well bred," Tramontin said. "They're talking like he's a possible Derby contender if he stays healthy."

It's a possibility that could eventually lead Big Dom to meeting his namesake.

"He said, 'Look, if he makes it to the Derby I'm definitely there, for sure,'" Tramontin said.

While the original Big Dom is getting ready for the Eagles home opener on Sept. 4, Big Dom, the horse, will be prepping for his next race on Oct. 4 in Kentucky.