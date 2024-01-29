Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia preparing for Super Bowl between Chiefs-49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday night, regulars at a bar in South Philadelphia were still celebrating big after Sunday night's Kanas City Chiefs win over the Baltimore Ravens.

On the corner of 11th and McKean Streets sits Big Charlie's Saloon, a bar known as "Arrowhead East" for Chiefs fans.

Excitement extended into Monday after Kansas City's win over the Ravens to solidify the team's spot in the Super Bowl.

"We're getting ready for the big dance," Laura Sessa said.

Sessa typically manages the bar. But on Monday, she took off.

"I'm celebrating," Sessa said as she held up a beer.

Dennis Schuler also took off from work.

"Everybody's family here," Schuler said.

Now, this family is planning a big reunion for Feb. 11.

Last year during the big game, Big Charlie's stayed closed to the public, even though the Chiefs played.

"Because they were playing the Eagles," Sessa said. "And we are in Philadelphia, we respect Philadelphia."

"But this year, we're gonna go crazy," Schuler said.

And preparations began Monday. The bar is working with the city to block off McKean Street between 10th and 11th Streets. They'll also ensure there's proper security around the bar.

In addition, they'll work to have extra bars outside and lots of extra TVs.

The group inside Charlie's is also expecting to see high-profile members of the Chiefs family — on the TV screens, including Philly's own Jason Kelce cheering on his little brother, Travis Kelce.

"I absolutely love the brothers," Sessa said.

And Jason Kelce may be joined by pop star Taylor Swift.

Schuler made a wild prediction that a Super Bowl title won't be Travis Kelce's only major win that night.

"He might drop a knee right there on the stage," Schuler said.

This story was written and shot by multi-skilled journalist Eva Andersen.