Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs bar Big Charlie's Saloon closed Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A famous Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philadelphia will be quiet on Super Bowl Sunday. Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philly said Monday on social media the bar will not be hosting a party this year.

The saloon posted that tickets so fast that they had to turn their usual patrons away.

It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year, we sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away. So we don’t want to do that, we can’t accommodate everyone so we will just close for the night. I’m sorry again. Go Chiefs! — Big Charlie's Saloon (@bigcharlies) February 6, 2023

Since they can't accommodate everyone, Big Charlie's has decided to close on Sunday.

There are plenty of other options for fans to catch the Super Bowl on Sunday, although it's unclear if they will be friendly to Chiefs fans.