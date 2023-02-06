Watch CBS News
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs bar Big Charlie's Saloon closed Sunday

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A famous Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philadelphia will be quiet on Super Bowl Sunday. Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philly said Monday on social media the bar will not be hosting a party this year.

The saloon posted that tickets so fast that they had to turn their usual patrons away.

Since they can't accommodate everyone, Big Charlie's has decided to close on Sunday.

There are plenty of other options for fans to catch the Super Bowl on Sunday, although it's unclear if they will be friendly to Chiefs fans.

