Bidens to attend granddaughter's UPenn graduation in Philadelphia

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Philadelphia Monday for a special occasion!

The Bidens are coming to the city to attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. 

Video showed them leaving their home in Rehobeth, Delaware, earlier in the morning.    

Maisy is the daughter of Hunter Biden. 

The ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. at Franklin Field. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

