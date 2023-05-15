Bidens to attend granddaughter's UPenn graduation in Philadelphia

Bidens travel to Philadelphia to attend granddaughter's graduation at UPenn

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Philadelphia Monday for a special occasion!

ALSO SEE: President Biden visits granddaughter at UPenn, hits Parc for brunch

The Bidens are coming to the city to attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Video showed them leaving their home in Rehobeth, Delaware, earlier in the morning.

Maisy is the daughter of Hunter Biden.

The ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. at Franklin Field.