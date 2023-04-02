President Biden visits granddaughter at UPenn, hits Parc for brunch

President Biden and family visit University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden made a visit to the University of Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon.

The president and first lady, Jill Biden, attended his granddaughter Maisy Biden's senior art show.

They were joined by Maisy's father, Hunter, and other members of the Biden family.

After the show, President Biden had brunch at Parc in Rittenhouse Square.

Stephen Starr, who owns Parc, posted pictures of President Biden on social media inside the restaurant during brunch.

"Proud to host @potus at Parc for brunch today!" Starr posted on Instagram.