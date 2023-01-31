Biden, Harris will visit Philadelphia for DNC Winter Meeting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the city of Brotherly Love this week for the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting.

The meeting will be in Center City at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 4.

There will be a variety of meetings with the councils and committees and CBS Philadelphia was told on Saturday, there will be a general session about the Democratic party and the vote on the 2023 presidential nomination calendar.

The last DNC Winter Meeting was virtual from Feb. 25-Feb. 27.