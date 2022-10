President Biden to visit Delaware university to talk about student debt relief

DOVER, Del. (CBS) - President Joe Biden is visiting Delaware State University on Friday to talk about student debt relief. The speech comes on the heels of the launch of the one-time student debt forgiveness application.

About 95% of Americans with college loans are expected to qualify for some debt forgiveness.