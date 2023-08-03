Watch CBS News
Bethlehem's 40th annual Musikfest kicks off Thursday

By Stephanie Ballesteros

40th annual Musikfest in Bethlehem: First of 10 straight days of music kicks off Thursday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) - Get ready for 10 straight days of live music in the Lehigh Valley!

The 40th annual Musikfest begins in Bethlehem on Thursday. 

This year's show includes singers Keith Sweat and Maren Morris, groups the Goo Goo Dolls and Walk the Moon, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Musikfest runs through Aug. 13. 

Musikfest runs through Aug. 13.

Full list of headliners for Musikfest 2023:

First published on August 3, 2023 / 10:33 AM

