Bethlehem's 40th annual Musikfest kicks off Thursday

40th annual Musikfest in Bethlehem: First of 10 straight days of music kicks off Thursday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) - Get ready for 10 straight days of live music in the Lehigh Valley!

The 40th annual Musikfest begins in Bethlehem on Thursday.

This year's show includes singers Keith Sweat and Maren Morris, groups the Goo Goo Dolls and Walk the Moon, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Musikfest runs through Aug. 13.

Tickets to Musikfest can be purchased online.

Full list of headliners for Musikfest 2023: