Walk the Moon announced as latest headliner for Musikfest in Bethlehem

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another headlining act was just announced for the upcoming Musikfest kicking off in the Lehigh Valley. Walk the Moon was just announced as a headliner for Aug. 4 in the festival, which features a mix of ticketed and free shows. 

Train and the Goo Goo Dolls are also performing in the festival running Aug. 3 to Aug. 13 at the Bethlehem SteelStacks.

Tickets to Walk the Moon go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for other events, like the Gabriel Iglesias show on Aug. 10, are already available for purchase.

Some shows at the festival, like Wheatus' performance on Aug. 11, are free. For a full list of the free acts to catch, click here.

Full list of headliners for Musikfest 2023:

