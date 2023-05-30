Walk the Moon announced as latest headliner for Musikfest in Bethlehem
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another headlining act was just announced for the upcoming Musikfest kicking off in the Lehigh Valley. Walk the Moon was just announced as a headliner for Aug. 4 in the festival, which features a mix of ticketed and free shows.
Train and the Goo Goo Dolls are also performing in the festival running Aug. 3 to Aug. 13 at the Bethlehem SteelStacks.
Tickets to Walk the Moon go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.
Tickets for other events, like the Gabriel Iglesias show on Aug. 10, are already available for purchase.
Some shows at the festival, like Wheatus' performance on Aug. 11, are free. For a full list of the free acts to catch, click here.
Full list of headliners for Musikfest 2023:
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.