Authorities: Man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend

Police confirm someone was shot at Bethlehem's popular Musikfest

Police confirm someone was shot at Bethlehem's popular Musikfest

Police confirm someone was shot at Bethlehem's popular Musikfest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirm someone was shot this weekend at Bethlehem's popular Musikfest. Festivalgoers reported hearing a loud bang, but it was unclear whether it was gunshots or fireworks.

On Monday, for the first time, police confirmed it was a shooting. One man was hurt.

As crews work to break down the 10-day festival, police are still hard at work looking for answers.

Alyssa Emili was running a roasted corn stand at Musikfest Saturday night when she says she heard a single shot.

"All of our employees ran to the back here of our tent and took cover. My understanding was that an individual was shot about 15 to 20 feet in front of our tent," Emili said.

Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring Streets and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Hundreds of festivalgoers who were in line to buy roasted corn scattered when the gunfire broke out.

"There was only a half hour left, but that's a really critical half hour for us. We do a terrific business at the end of our festivals," Emili said.

The FBI was also on the scene assisting detectives with the investigation.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting but say it appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals.

"Yesterday was a little eerie coming to work. A majority of our employees came back to work," Emili said.

The festival was allowed to reopen Sunday, but one corn stand employee was too rattled to return.

"It's a shame people didn't turn out yesterday. There was definitely a downturn in attendance," David Emili said.

Emili and her father-in-law spent the day Monday packing up their stand.

Despite Saturday's shooting, they're committed to coming back to next year's Musikfest.

"Great festival. I've heard that people said it's gotten worse over the years. I don't buy that a bit," David Emili said.

CBS3 reached out to ArtsQuest, the nonprofit that runs Musikfest, for a comment. A spokesperson referred all questions to the police.

Outside of a brief statement, there were no updates from police or the DA on Monday.