Flyers to honor legacy of Bernie Parent with No. 1 jersey patch, celebration of life

The Philadelphia Flyers will honor Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent this season with a jersey patch and his No. 1 painted behind the net at Xfinity Mobile Arena beginning with their home opener Monday.

Parent, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Flyers who built on his legacy in Philadelphia after his playing career through his work with Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education, died on Sept. 21 at the age of 80.

The Flyers, who open the 2025-26 season Thursday against the Florida Panthers, will wear Parent's retired No. 1 on their shoulders this campaign.

Philadelphia will have a special presentation dedicated to Parent on Monday before their home opener, also against the Panthers. Puck drop for Monday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in South Philly.

Additionally, the Flyers will also hold a public celebration for Parent and have a dedication game for the legendary goalie in November.

The organization, along with Ed Snider Youth and Education, will celebrate Parent's life on Friday, Nov. 21, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. More details, including the start time, will be announced at a later date. Fans can reserve their tickets here.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Flyers will dedicate their game against the New Jersey Devils to Parent. The team said it will have a ceremonial puck drop and video presentation dedicated to Parent before puck drop. Throughout the game, the team said Parent's former teammates, friends and hockey alumni will honor Parent in a yet-to-be-announced tribute. Tickets can be bought online.

Parent, an original Flyer, helped the orange and black become the first expansion team to win the Stanley Cup in 1974. He then helped the Broad Street Bullies to a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship the next season. He won the Conn Smythe and Vezina trophies each year.

Parent has the second most games played (486) and wins as a goalie (231) in franchise history, and holds the team record for 50 shutouts. He began his career with the Boston Bruins and was selected by the Flyers in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. The Flyers traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1970-71 season, where he played under his idol, Jacques Plante. After a season in the WHA, Toronto traded Parent back to the Flyers before the 1973-74 season.

Parent spent his final six years in the NHL with the Flyers, winning two Cups. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.

Parent, who stayed in the Philadelphia area, spent 20 years as an ambassador for Ed Snider Youth and Education.