Atlantic City honoring World War II hero on D-Day 80th anniversary with new memorial

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — As President Biden and U.S. allies were in Normany on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allies' D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France, Atlantic City will unveil the Bernie Friedenberg World War II Memorial to honor the legacy of a local veteran who was among the first on Omaha Beach 80 years ago.

About 14 years ago, the late Sgt. Bernard Friedenberg, also known as Bernie, was honored by former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine. Corzine signed legislation establishing the Veterans Oral History Foundation to catalog New Jersey's veterans.

"From everything I understand, he sort of broke the rules to get signed up in the military," Corzine said.

Friedenberg was 20 years old, a student at Temple University and eager to fight for his country. He tried to enlist the day after Pearl Harbor.

"I got to the medical officer who checked my eyes," Freidenberg said in an interview with Corzine. "He said, 'You don't have to go.' I looked him right in the face. I said, 'Yes, I do sir.'"

Friedenberg's daughter Susan Friedenberg never gets tired of hearing or telling her father's story.

"He was in the fourth wave off the boats at Omaha Beach 80 years ago," Susan Friedenberg said. "He was in the first wave."

Bernie was a medic and dodged gunfire to get those who needed him.

For his bravery, he was rewarded with a number of honors.

"Two Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars, two Bronze Medals," Susan Friedenberg said. "Honored by the French government. World War II Museum on D-Day 2016, my father was just amazing."

To honor his legacy, Atlantic City will unveil the Bernie Friedenberg World War II memorial Thursday, the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It's made of a bronze, two-figure soldier sculpture surrounded by a circular pavement named "The Cost of Freedom Circle."

"It's taken six years. Six years to complete this amazing statue," Susan said. "This monument is in my father's image, but it's to honor all World War II veterans. Women, men, everybody who wore the uniform."

As the sculpture was being delivered, she got a sneak peek. Susan said it was perfect and if her father was still alive, he would agree.

"He's on his knees, very low and he's cradling a wounded soldier in his arms," she said.

This memorial will preserve the legacy of sacrifices made on D-Day, especially by medics like Bernie Friedenberg.