Meet the man who inspired the Atlantic City memorial in honor of D-Day 80th anniversary 80 years ago today, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, a turning point in World War II. Commemorations are being held around the world. Surviving veterans, many around 100 years old, are being honored in France. Atlantic City unveiled a tribute of its own. Nikki DeMentri reports more on the man who inspired this memorial at the shore.