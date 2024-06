Memorial honoring decorated WWII hero Sgt. Bernie Friedenberg to be unveiled in Atlantic City On the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, Atlantic City will unveil a new memorial honoring decorated WWII hero Sgt. Bernie Friedenberg. Friedenberg, who grew up in New Jersey and went to Temple University, enlisted after the attack on Pearl Harbor and was among the first waves of troops to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.