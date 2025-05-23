Metallica, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Barry Manilow: Things to do in Philadelphia Memorial Day Weekend

If a trip to the Jersey shore isn't in the forecast for you this Memorial Day Weekend, there's no need to worry. Philadelphia is home to several events you won't want to miss out on.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are calling all country fans to the Citizens Bank Park; Metallica is rocking out twice at the Linc and Barry Manilow is bringing the heart to the Wells Fargo Center this weekend. It's also opening weekend for Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. Plus, the Union will face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Saturday night!

So don't get FOMO (fear of missing out), here's what's going on in the City of Brotherly Love this Memorial Day Weekend.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll at Citizens Bank Park

From hip-hop and pop to his latest segue into country, Post Malone has shown his musical talent has no bounds. His discography is living proof of this. The Grammy-nominated musician is bringing his latest country star-studded album, "F-1 Trillion," to South Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, but wait, it gets better.

Post Malone will be joined by Jelly Roll on this latest stadium tour, featuring special guests like Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters.

Tickets to see this musical mega will cost you, though. Prices start at $312. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Metallica at Lincoln Financial Field

The '80s called and said they wanted Metallica back. Sorry, they're too busy selling out Lincoln Financial Field — maybe they'll send a postcard.

That's right. Metallica is back in Philadelphia this Memorial Day weekend with a two-night stop in South Philly as part of the band's M72 World Tour.

The heavy metal legends are set to take the stage Friday and Sunday at 6 p.m. According to their website, each night offers a completely different setlist and a new pair of opening acts. For fans who grabbed a two-day ticket, that means no repeat songs — just two nights of pure Metallica.

One-day tickets start at $109 for Friday and $73 for Sunday.

Leading up to the shows, the tour is also hosting a slew of events, including a pop-up shop at the corner of West Shunk Street and South 23rd Street. Open through Sunday, the pop-up will feature exclusive merch, including a special vinyl that can only be purchased in Philly, of their 2023 album 72 Seasons, and so much more. The pop-up shop is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Sunday.

Barry Manilow at Wells Fargo Center

The Great Barry Manilow takes center stage for the final time in Philadelphia for Memorial Day Weekend. The music icon will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, May 24, for what appears to be a part of his farewell tour called "The Last Concerts."

The tour kicked off Friday night in Pittsburgh and makes its second stop in the City of Brotherly Love, where fans are expected to pack the arena for a sold-out performance at 7 p.m.

Known for timeless hits like "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)," Manilow has cemented his status as one of the greatest artists of all time. With a career spanning several decades, the Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner promises a setlist full of classics you'll never forget.

Tickets to see this Songwriters Hall of Famer can be found on third-party ticket-selling websites for as low as $143.

While Saturday night marks his final performance here in Philly, fans can expect a beautiful celebration of a remarkable career.

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF

The Philadelphia Union is red hot under first-year head coach Bradley Carnell, sitting atop the Eastern Conference, boasting a 9-2-3 record.

Winners of five of their last six regular season games, the Union will face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Saturday night. The MLS showdown is set for 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park in Chester.

The Union are fresh off a U.S. Open Cup win over the LA Galaxy and advancing to the quarterfinals against the New York Red Bulls.

While Messi hasn't scored a goal since May 10, the global icon still brings star power — and ticket demand. Seats to see the GOAT take on the Union start at $179.

Adele Givens at Helium Comedy Club

For years, Philadelphia's Helium Comedy Club has hosted some of comedy's biggest names, and this Memorial Day Weekend, another one is set to grace the stage. The incomparable Adele Givens is in town for three nights of laughter.

Givens is known for being part of the legendary Queens of Comedy tour, alongside other stand-up greats, Mo'Nique, Sommore and Laura Hayes.

The "Def Comedy Jam" veteran has 5 total shows for Memorial Day weekend with 7 and 9:30 p.m. showings on Friday and Saturday, and a 7 p.m. show on Sunday.

Tickets are $32 for general admission and $45 for reserved seating.

Damien Lemon at Punch Line Philly

Over at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown, comedian Damien Lemon is bringing his witty book of jokes for a two-night run this weekend.

Lemon, known for his work as a long-time cast member and writer for various MTV shows, including "Guy Code," is set to perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 for general admission seating and $45 for preferred seating.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Staying in the city but looking to catch a breeze by the water? There are plenty of celebrations going on this Memorial Day Weekend on the Delaware River waterfront.

The unofficial start of summer, AKA Memorial Day Weekend, marks the opening weekend for the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest! From Friday through Monday, opening weekend features a lineup of colorful events aimed at getting guests outside and ready for summer. From live DJ sets and roller skating, to jugglers, stiltwalkers and flower-making, there's something for guests of all ages.

Skating, amusement rides, food and drinks are available on a pay-as-you-go basis. Skating costs $5, while skate rentals are $12. Score your spot ahead of time!

A full lineup of events for the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest's opening weekend can be found online.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens Friday at 4 p.m., just in time for Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start of summer.

Settled nicely along the Delaware River, the Philly hangout offers colorful hammocks under glowing lights to lounge in, a floating garden, and that majestic Ferris wheel that's become a staple in the area. Visitors can enjoy live music, outdoor dining from local vendors and a laid-back vibe to become your summer hangout spot. Admission to the park is free and open to the public through Sept. 28.

This weekend, balloon twisting, glitter tattoos and face painting add a splash of color to Saturday, while jugglers and circus performers will take over on Sunday. Whether you're there for the sunset, the snacks, it's a perfect way to ease into summer.