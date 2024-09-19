Metallica returning to Philadelphia in 2025 for 2 shows at Lincoln Financial Field

Hockey rink to be renamed for Gaudreau brothers, upgrades coming to Philadelphia airport, more news

Metallica has extended its M72 World Tour into a third year and will return to Philadelphia in 2025 for the first time in seven years. The heavy rockers will play two concerts at Lincoln Financial Field on May 23 and 25, 2025.

The two Philadelphia shows are being branded as part of the band's "No Repeat Weekend" tradition, featuring different setlists and supporting bands.

The first Philly show in 2025, on May 23, will feature Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills. On the second night, Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will open.

Tickets for the 2025 M72 World Tour concerts will go on sale on the band's website at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Metallica has a long history of playing in Philadelphia, though the 2025 shows will be its first since 2018. The band was last in Philly in 2018 during its WorldWired tour, playing 15 songs with a three-song encore at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 2025 concerts will be Metallica's 19th and 20th shows in Philadelphia. The band first played in the area on Jan. 12, 1985, at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby during its Ride the Lightning tour.

The M72 World Tour began with a show in Amsterdam in 2023. The 2025 leg will feature 21 North American shows in April, May and June 2025.

The band will play at two college football stadiums in 2025: the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, on April 19 and Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium in Blacksburg on May 7. Virginia Tech has been taking the field to Metallica's "Enter Sandman" for about two decades.