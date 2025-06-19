Watch CBS News
Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, reopens after pausing because of lightning

By Laura Fay, Kerri Corrado, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, has reopened after a brief pause Thursday evening because of lightning nearby, organizers said.

A spokesperson said around 9 p.m. that the gates had reopened.

A post on the festival's Facebook page earlier in the evening said: "Lightning has been detected within 8 miles of the festival. Exit the festival grounds immediately and seek shelter. Stay tuned to the app/social for updates." That post has been removed.

The four-day music festival on the beach in Wildwood features Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Jordan Davis and dozens of other artists. 

Staff at businesses in the area said they hope the festival brings a boost after a slow and rainy start to summer at the Jersey Shore. 

Severe storms swept through the Philadelphia area Thursday, causing extensive damage and power outages. 

