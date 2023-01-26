Chestnut Hill bakery celebrating Eagles with sweet treats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Want a cookie that says "Krazy for Kelce" or "Down 4 A.J. Brown"? How about a cake with the words "No one likes us, we don't care?"

The Night Kitchen Bakery and Cafe in Chestnut Hill has you covered.

"Our Eagles are our Valentines," said Angela Jarmon, assistant pastry chef.

Known for their beautiful cakes, the bakery is combining Eagles colors with Valentine's Day themes ahead of the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

We saw plenty of heart-shaped cookies with Eagles slogans on them when we stopped by.

We helped decorate too, writing some of "It's a Philly Thing" on a heart-shaped cookie. That's the slogan for this year's Eagles playoff merch, by the way.

There were also cupcakes with chocolate mocha icing and topped with a little "Swoop" made from Irish potatoes.

Check out the videos here for more from the bakery!

The Night Kitchen Bakery and Cafe is at Germantown Avenue and Mermaid Lane. You can find more at their website.

Eagles-themed baked goods are on sale now through Sunday.