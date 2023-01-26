Watch CBS News
Local News

Chestnut Hill bakery celebrating Eagles with sweet treats

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chestnut Hill bakery making Eagles treats for customers
Chestnut Hill bakery making Eagles treats for customers 04:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Want a cookie that says "Krazy for Kelce" or "Down 4 A.J. Brown"? How about a cake with the words "No one likes us, we don't care?" 

The Night Kitchen Bakery and Cafe in Chestnut Hill has you covered.

"Our Eagles are our Valentines," said Angela Jarmon, assistant pastry chef.

Known for their beautiful cakes, the bakery is combining Eagles colors with Valentine's Day themes ahead of the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

We saw plenty of heart-shaped cookies with Eagles slogans on them when we stopped by.

"Our Eagles are our Valentine": Chestnut Hill bakery has special treats for Eagles fans 02:25

We helped decorate too, writing some of "It's a Philly Thing" on a heart-shaped cookie. That's the slogan for this year's Eagles playoff merch, by the way.

There were also cupcakes with chocolate mocha icing and topped with a little "Swoop" made from Irish potatoes.

Check out the videos here for more from the bakery!

The Night Kitchen Bakery and Cafe is at Germantown Avenue and Mermaid Lane. You can find more at their website.

Eagles-themed baked goods are on sale now through Sunday.

Bakery offering sweet celebrations of Eagles' success so far 02:27
Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.