Eagles-49ers NFC championship ticket prices drop slightly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Are you still hoping to score a ticket?

Lucky for you, ticket prices appear to be dropping slightly.

These are new numbers we just pulled for you.

A 'standing room only ticket' is now about $600.

We found some upper-level tickets for $670.

You can get a ticket in the lower-level right at the 50-yard line for about $1,400.

And if you want to watch the game in style, the lowest ticket on the club level will run you about $2,000.

Keep in mind, these prices don't include service fees, which can add a few hundred bucks per ticket.

Fans compared buying Eagles tickets earlier this week from Ticketmaster to the Taylor Swift concert ticket fiasco.

January 26, 2023

