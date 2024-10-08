FBI searching for information about baby found dead in South Jersey in 1986

Popular New Jersey Wawa closing its doors after more than 50 years | Digital Brief

Law enforcement officials in the Philadelphia region are asking for help identifying a baby who was found dead in 1986.

FBI Philadelphia and Law enforcement officials in Gloucester County, New Jersey, are seeking help identifying the baby – a White, full-term newborn girl who weighed about 7 pounds and who had dark hair and brown eyes, officials said. She was found wrapped in a beach towel inside a silver trash bag on Dec. 4, 1986. The beach towel depicted "an African Plains scene," officials said.

The baby's body was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center at Ganttown Road and Route 42 in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

"Though it has been almost 40 years, we are hoping this poster jogs someone's memory, that someone who might have information comes forward," said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia, in a statement. "This case demonstrates no matter how much time passes; we continue to pursue justice for victims."

If you have any information concerning this case, officials urge you to contact your local FBI field office, the nearest American embassy or consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. FBI Philadelphia can be reached at 215-418-4000.