Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in connection with teen's murder in North Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 11, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 11, 2023 (AM) 02:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in North Philadelphia last month. Police said Thursday that Aysir Clark surrendered to authorities earlier this week.

Investigators are still searching for a second man wanted, Ranief Allen.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue on April 13.

According to police, 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

It's unclear if Clark or Allen were the alleged shooter.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.