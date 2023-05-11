Arrest made in connection with teen's murder in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in North Philadelphia last month. Police said Thursday that Aysir Clark surrendered to authorities earlier this week.
Investigators are still searching for a second man wanted, Ranief Allen.
The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue on April 13.
According to police, 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.
It's unclear if Clark or Allen were the alleged shooter.
