Arrest made in connection with teen's murder in North Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 11, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in North Philadelphia last month. Police said Thursday that Aysir Clark surrendered to authorities earlier this week.

Investigators are still searching for a second man wanted, Ranief Allen.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue on April 13.

According to police, 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

It's unclear if Clark or Allen were the alleged shooter.